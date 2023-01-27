Fan Overreactions: Big offseason changes incoming

It feels like when it comes to who the next head coach of the Denver Broncos will be, we’ve gone from knowing, to not knowing, to knowing, to not knowing multiple times at this point. It also doesn’t help that as soon as a report comes out, it’s refuted and we’re back to square one. But, maybe there’s hope and a light at the end of the tunnel as of Friday. DeMeco Ryans here we come.

But it's that time of the week where we take a look at three statements that I've put together from reports surrounding the team, and fan sentiments I've seen over social media.

A coaching combo of DeMeco Ryans and David Shaw is the best possible outcome for Denver’s coaching search

Given the recent reports it seems like “the guy” is going to be 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He is renown across the league and is a man with a great defense, but even better talents as a leader of men. It’s clear that the Broncos need a man that will bring in a massive culture change to this flailing organization, and Ryans could be just what they need. And if you want to talk possible coordinators, let’s take a look at a name that was already linked to the head coaching search: David Shaw. Let’s pair Ryans up with a guy that has almost 10 years of NFL experience, and an ability to run a pro-style offense in college.

The Broncos will have four new, starting, offensive lineman next season

One thing that the Broncos’ offensive line hasn’t been over the last few years is consistent. They’ve boasted a new starting five at a break-neck rate, due to either injuries, poor play, or both in many cases. Right now it feels like there are only two realistic options of current players to have as starters for next season. Quinn Meinerz and Garrett Bolles. Besides that it doesn’t matter who returns because none of them are legit options. Let Dalton Risner get paid by another team.

Denver should do everything they can to bring in Tony Pollard this offseason

To this point, the offseason has been focused around the team trying to make a splash. Right now they’re trying to make a splash with the coaching staff. Next, it’ll be time for them to make a splash when it comes to the roster. They already have a running back that is one of the best in the league, so imagine if they land a star that’s emerged out of Dallas. The only thing in the way right now might be the fact that the Cowboys are just willing to drop the franchise tag and keep Tony Pollard running the ball at Jerry’s World for at least another season.

