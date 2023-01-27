Report: DeMeco Ryans expected to have a second interview with the Texans

According to NFL Network’s insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans have scheduled a second interview with 49ers defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans. They go on to say he has emerged as a top candidate for that job and there is mutual interest there and if all goes well, he could be their next head coach.

#49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the #Texans, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s expected to meet with Houston at some point next week after the game. There is mutual interest and if all goes well, he could be their next head coach. pic.twitter.com/Wj2htQYEd1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

So, all that positive news regarding Ryans and the Broncos in the past 24 to 48 hours is not looking good right now. We knew the Texans were the competition for the Broncos when it came to Ryans, but this report seems to indicate that they are the favorites for Ryans.

So, where does this leave the Broncos? Obviously, they will still try for Ryans, but as of now, they STILL have not scheduled any second interviews with their candidates. It’s a list of candidates that is now dwindling as well. Dan Quinn went back to the Cowboys, Sean Payton does not seem as likely as it did earlier in the week (this could change things) and that leaves Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, David Shaw, and Raheem Morris as the remaining candidates.

We shall see if the Broncos set up a second interview with Ryans. We had a Houston-based report earlier today saying the Broncos were “intent” on hiring Ryans, but this report seems to cast some doubt on that.

This Broncos coaching search has been a rollercoaster from the beginning and it continues to be as we move forward. Meanwhile, everything remains quiet on the Broncos front while other teams are hiring their head coach and setting up second interviews with their finalists.