NFL game picks for Conference Championship Round

It’s championship weekend and the NFL’s final four will be battling it out for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. As a Denver Broncos fan, I think its safe to say anyone but the Chiefs in the Super Bowl this year is fine by me!

For the NFL playoffs, I’m going to make my own picks and do a brief preview of each game. This post will continued to be sponsored by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. So let’s get to it!

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 1:00 PM MST on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Line: Philadelphia by 2.5

Honestly, Kyle Shanahan might be the best head coach in all of football right now. He just finds a way to get his teams into contention. The fact that Joe Ellis let his beef with Mike Shanahan keep this man from landing a job in Denver irks me to no end. Shanny the younger is one game away from another Super Bowl berth with his third quarterback of the season.

Unfortunately, I think the Eagles are just on another level with Jalen Hurts and they will advance this weekend. It’ll be a tight game, but Brock Purdy won’t be able to overcome the Eagles defense on the road. Hurts won’t fare much better against the NFL’s best defense, but I think he does enough to get his team into the Super Bowl.

Prediction: Eagles 26, 49ers 20

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

When: 4:30 PM MST on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Line: Kansas City by 1

Patrick Mahomes may own the Denver Broncos, but it is sure looking like Joe Burrow and the Bengals own him and the Chiefs. Joe Brrrrrr is 3-0 against Mahomes. Every single game was decided by a field goal, but it was Burrow who led his team to a win in all three games.

Earlier this season, the Bengals were down 24-17 in the fourth quarter and scored 10 unanswered points to beat the Chiefs at home. Am I just homering up because I hate the Chiefs? I hope not. Who Dey!

Prediction: Bengals 31, Chiefs 27

