Broncos head coaching search still a mystery

Give this to the Denver Broncos: They don’t want anyone to know what they’re doing.

Not Mike Klis.

Nobody.

About anything.

No word on the second interviews for head coaching candidates.

No word on finalists, period.

It’s all a mystery.

There’s good and bad to that, but it does seem like we need Mulder and Scully on the case of the next Broncos head coach to get something, anything from this franchise.

Perhaps they’ve had secret second interviews with all of these mystery candidates. And they have a crop of mystery finalists. But literally no word on any second interviews or finalists? In over a week? That’s just bizarre.

In the meantime, wait for more speculation and the latest “New favorite to be the Broncos head coach ... we think because we have no clue.”

Give this to the Broncos: They’re never boring. When you haven’t made the playoffs in seven straight seasons and have six straight losing seasons, you need something.

