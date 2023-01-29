NFC Championship Game: 49ers at Eagles - Live Coverage

The NFC Championship game is between the best two teams in the conference and that isn’t even up for debate. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have dominated all season long. We’ve got the best possible matchup here.

Defensively, the 49ers are the team everyone talks about, but the Eagles have the third-ranked defense in their own right. I think that fact might be lost a bit behind the incredible season Jalen Hurts has had. That is why I also had the Eagles winning this game 26-20 in my predictions post.

For Denver Broncos fans, this would also be the best possible outcome for their 2023 NFL Draft pick selection. If the 49ers lose, the Broncos will (at worst) end up with the 29th overall selection. If the Cincinnati Bengals also win, then that becomes the 28th overall pick. With the Miami Dolphins forfeiting a pick in the first round, there will actually only be 31 first round picks this year.