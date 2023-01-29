 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AFC Championship Game: Bengals at Chiefs - Live Coverage

The Cincinnati Bengals look to continue their success against the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to another Super Bowl.

By Tim Lynch
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Of the remaining teams, the Kansas City Chiefs have the lowest ranked defense. However, they have the best offense with Patrick Mahomes continuing to dominate as the NFL’s best quarterback. However, if he is Superman then his kryptonite has been Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals who are 3-0 against his Chiefs since Burrow was drafted.

All three victories have been by three points and featured the Bengals defense frustrating Mahomes late and Burrow leading the way to victory. That’s the kind of story this Denver Broncos fan hopes to see again today. In my predictions post, I have the Bengals picking up the 31-27 win on the road against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Anything to keep the Chiefs from winning another Super Bowl. Who Dey!

Bengals vs. Chiefs

