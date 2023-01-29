Report: Broncos are doing research on Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and may request to interview him next week

With the Broncos opening up their coaching search to more candidates, one name they appear interested in and are doing research on is New York Giants offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, is one new potential candidate he has heard connected to the Denver Broncos.

KOA’s Benjamin Allbright also believes the Broncos will be showing interest in the Giants’ play-caller.

A tweet got accidentally deleted while in transit earlier, but I mentioned this AM that while the Denver Broncos hadn’t expanded its search, I’ve talked to a few teams who believe Denver has done research on other potential candidates. Giants OC Mike Kafka is one name I heard. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2023

Mike Kafka has been a hot name in this coaching and has met with three out of the five teams with head coaching vacancies. Obviously, one of the two teams he has not met with is the Denver Broncos but it sounds like that may change sometime here in the near future.

The former 2010 4th-round pick bounced around in the NFL with seven teams before starting a career in coaching. His first job was with Northwestern as a graduate assistant before he joined Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City. He first served as a quality control coach during his first year with the team before becoming Patrick Mahomes's quarterback coach for two years in 2018 and 2019 before becoming the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2020 and 2021. He then interviewed with the New York Giants to be Brian Daboll’s offensive coordinator and got the job. He was given play-call duties and had an excellent first season calling the Giants' offense.

What he did with the Giants was rather impressive. Under his play-calling, quarterback Daniel Jones had a career year in an offense that lacked weapons at wide receiver and tight end. Running back Saquon Barkley had a bounce-back year after a few injury-slowed years as well. Daboll and Kafka got the very most out of this unit that really lacked top-flight talent and this helped them get into the postseason and even got them a win over the Minnesota Vikings. So, Kafka has built himself a pretty good resume so far in his career.

Mike Kafka needs to be talked about more. As impressive as Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan are



He’s right there with them right now. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 16, 2023

The Andy Reid coaching tree is well-documented and has produced some of the better coaches in the NFL and Kafka looks like he could become the next one. Kafka is a name the Broncos should have shown interest at the beginning of this process, but I am glad they are at least doing it now.

I know fans want an experienced head coach and not a first-timer, especially an offensive coordinator after Hackett, but Kafka is an intriguing name. The Andy Reid coaching tree produces successful NFL head coaches more often than not, appears to be a bright offensive mind, and the Broncos severely need help on offense. I would be very open to Kafka becoming a favorite for the Broncos' head coaching job if they decide to go that route.