According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have informed Ejiro Evero, David Shaw, Jim Caldwell, and Raheem Morris that they are no longer being considered for the Broncos head coaching vacancy.

The Broncos' initial eight coaching candidates are beginning to dwindle. While the door remains open for Jim Harbaugh, it appears that he is staying at Michigan despite the Broncos' best efforts. Sean Payton was not mentioned here and remains in play, but sounds unlikely but who knows with this search? 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was the Broncos' top target for a short period of time, but he is headed to the Houston Texans despite the Broncos' heavy interest.

That left former Stanford head coach David Shaw, veteran head coach Jim Caldwell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as the remaining candidates. However, the Broncos have informed them that they are going in another direction.

David Shaw had some rumors about being a surprise candidate for the Broncos' job, but if they wanted him, he would be hired by now. As for Jim Caldwell, he is a good coach but he is a 68-year-old coach with health issues. I do not think hiring a coach who would be the third oldest head coach in the NFL is the way to go. As for Raheem Morris, the interest beyond an initial first interview never seemed to be there and he’s a finalist for the Colts job as well. As for Evero, there’s talk out there that he did not interview well and he never seemed like a legitimate candidate for the job from the beginning. So it makes sense they moved on from these four after they missed out on their top targets.

So, who will they be pivoting to as replacements? We have reports indicating that the other direction could be Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, or Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan with Sean Payton and potentially Jim Harbaugh still in play. So, it sounds like the Broncos are starting fresh, and hopefully, they can land themselves a good head coach