Broncos will pick 29th in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

With the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, the Denver Broncos first round draft pick for the 2023 NFL Draft is now finalized.

They will pick 29th overall. It would have been 30th overall, but the Miami Dolphins will have their first round pick forfeited due to league penalty. Here is where the Broncos will be picking in the draft later this year.

Broncos 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 29 (from MIA via SF)

Round 3, Pick 67 (from IND)

Round 3, Pick 68

Round 4, Pick 108

Round 5, Pick 141

Round 6, Pick 195 (from PIT)

Round 7, Pick 243 (from MIN)

The Broncos had quite a gap this year from the Russell Wilson trade, but they were able to pick up a first-round pick through trading Bradley Chubb and also picked up a few other picks to bring their total seven draft selections this year.

With that first-round draft capital, the Broncos should try to target offensive line if there are any good linemen available or trade down into the second round to get more picks. There are plenty of depth issues on their roster that can be addressed with those additional Day 2 and Day 3 draft picks.

Now they just need to hire a dang head coach already...