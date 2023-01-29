Mike Klis says the Broncos have NOT expanded their coaching search

So after multiple reports from national and local reporters stating the Broncos are expected to open their coaching search up to new candidates, we have a denial. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis says simply, that is not the case and that they are focused on their current candidate group.

Lots of talk about potential for Broncos to expand HC search. My read — that’s not the case. Broncos appear focused on current candidate group. There is a plan. Lotta crazy stuff out there. Lets spend next 3 hours being reminded how far Broncos are from Chiefs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 29, 2023

Our daily dose of conflicting Broncos coaching search news continues with this one. The initial reports from two of the more plugged-in reporters in the NFL noted that it is possible the Broncos would open up their coaching search. They name-dropped Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as names to watch. They also said that the Broncos have told Ejiro Evero, Jim Caldwell, Raheem Morris, and David Shaw that they are no longer candidates. We also have reports out there indicating that the Broncos may also have interest in New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Now, Klis is saying they’re not interested in expanding their coaching search and that there is “lotta crazy stuff out there”. The continuing game of report, followed by a denial, followed by another report, followed by another denial is getting tiring.

If what Klis is saying is true, that really just leaves Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. DeMeco Ryans will have a second interview with the Texans and is expected to be their next head coach. Dan Quinn passed on the Broncos job for a second straight year and went back to the Cowboys to be their defensive coordinator. The rest have reportedly been told they were out and really were not serious candidates for the job anyways.

So, that leaves Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. The Broncos are continuing to pester Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancy but without any luck or contract offer reportedly as of yet. As for Payton, all has gone silent on that front and reportedly cooled. However, like Harbaugh, who knows what they’re doing behind the scenes that have gone unreported?

This coaching search has been frustrating to follow so who knows what to believe at this point. I do find it odd that Klis is saying that two of the better national reporters got this wrong, but anything is possible at this point. He says there is a plan, so we shall see.