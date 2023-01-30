Methodical coaching search wearing thin on Broncos Country

On December 26, 2022, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was relieved of his coaching duties. For the last month, Broncos new ownership has promised a thorough search that will return the best man for the job. After dalliance interviews with Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, the list of candidates began to wander into territories fans are less-than-excited about.

Who is pumped for Jonathan Gannon to become the next Broncos head coach? I mean besides members of his immediate family?

All the talk going into interviews of candidates was that Denver was going to get the best person for the job. In a month of farting with it, it seems that the best men for the job would prefer other options.

So, where does that leave the Broncos?

Every other day, there’s a report that breathes a little life into the possibility that Payton or Harbaugh could reconsider their lukewarm idea of taking the Broncos job. There’s an even bigger possibility that the Broncos will end up hiring someone none of the fans even considered, neverminded wanted.

It’s going to be something to behold if a third-tier coach ends up taking over. Skepticism will be high, expectations will be immediate, and patience will be non-existent. Without strength at head coach, any struggles Russell Wilson has next season will surely compound into a replay of this last 2022 season.

The Broncos need keen leadership and, to reprise the strong sentiment after Hackett was fired, they need an adult in the room to run the show. There are few things that give me less hope for a turnaround season than hearing Denver may be entertaining the idea of having another first-year coach take the helm.

The longer this takes, the less I think there is any sort of organized plan to proceed. Maybe you do need a little something more than gobs of Walmart money to make things right.

HEADLINES

