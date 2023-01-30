 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL announced 2023 salary cap increased to $224.8 million

The NFL has increased the 2023 salary cap to a record $224.8 million. Here’s how this might affect the Denver Broncos.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL has finalized their salary cap for the 2023 league year and it is a new record at $224.8 million per team. The jump brings it closer to where it would have been had the COVID-19 adjustment never happened. The NFL is definitely back to business as usual on the financial side of things.

As for the Denver Broncos, they are going to need to make some important decisions. While they rank right in the middle of the pack in current cap space at $12 million, that is not enough to do any kind of serious work this offseason. Using Spotrac’s cap manager, I could see that cap space jumping to over $30 million if they were to move on from just three veteran players: Graham Glasgow, Ronald Darby, and Chase Edmonds.

That would give them enough wiggle room to target a big free agent signing and fill out some depth ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This cap announcement just happened, so if my numbers are a little off that is to be expected. We’re assuming a rough estimate on that front for now for all of you capologists out there!

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...