NFL announced 2023 salary cap increased to $224.8 million

The NFL has finalized their salary cap for the 2023 league year and it is a new record at $224.8 million per team. The jump brings it closer to where it would have been had the COVID-19 adjustment never happened. The NFL is definitely back to business as usual on the financial side of things.
The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023
That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019.
As for the Denver Broncos, they are going to need to make some important decisions. While they rank right in the middle of the pack in current cap space at $12 million, that is not enough to do any kind of serious work this offseason. Using Spotrac’s cap manager, I could see that cap space jumping to over $30 million if they were to move on from just three veteran players: Graham Glasgow, Ronald Darby, and Chase Edmonds.
That would give them enough wiggle room to target a big free agent signing and fill out some depth ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
This cap announcement just happened, so if my numbers are a little off that is to be expected. We’re assuming a rough estimate on that front for now for all of you capologists out there!
