NFL announced 2023 salary cap increased to $224.8 million

The NFL has finalized their salary cap for the 2023 league year and it is a new record at $224.8 million per team. The jump brings it closer to where it would have been had the COVID-19 adjustment never happened. The NFL is definitely back to business as usual on the financial side of things.

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

As for the Denver Broncos, they are going to need to make some important decisions. While they rank right in the middle of the pack in current cap space at $12 million, that is not enough to do any kind of serious work this offseason. Using Spotrac’s cap manager, I could see that cap space jumping to over $30 million if they were to move on from just three veteran players: Graham Glasgow, Ronald Darby, and Chase Edmonds.

That would give them enough wiggle room to target a big free agent signing and fill out some depth ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This cap announcement just happened, so if my numbers are a little off that is to be expected. We’re assuming a rough estimate on that front for now for all of you capologists out there!