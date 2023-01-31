BREAKING NEWS: Broncos finalizing a trade for head coach Sean Payton

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are finalizing a trade for head coach Sean Payton. The compensation is a 2023 first-round pick(the 29th overall pick) and a 2024 second-round pick going to New Orleans for Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick.

The #Saints and #Broncos just finalized the deal on compensation and sources say New Orleans gets a first-rounder and an early pick — likely a 2nd rounder — but also give a pick back. Complex deal but now done. Sean Payton will be the #Broncos coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

The Broncos have finally ended their coaching search and got their guy in now former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton was one of the top targets all along in this up-and-down coaching search that left many Broncos fans and media wondering what was going on. The Broncos' ownership was being made fun of and the Broncos were called a job that nobody wanted. In the end, that ended up being wrong and the Broncos got themselves the biggest name available.

Now, it does come with a cost. The Broncos are sending the 29th overall selection and a 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for Payton and a 2024 third-round pick. The Broncos acquired that pick when they traded Bradley Chubb to the MIami Dolphins at the trade deadline. Now, they’re flipping that pick for a Super Bowl-winning and likely Hall Of Fame head coach. However, the Broncos do not currently have a draft pick until the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft because of the trades for Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Payton’s number one mission this offseason after he signs his contract to become the Denver Broncos' new head coach is to fix the offense and quarterback Russell Wilson. He has been the mastermind behind the prolific Saints offense that ranked in the top 10 in offense consistently during his tenure there. He’ll be tasked to bring that level of offense to the Broncos while creating a scheme that fits quarterback Russell Wilson’s strengths.

Here’s what Russell Wilson said about Sean Payton when I asked him about Payton following the last game of the season.



“He’s one of the world’s best… He’s a winner.” #Broncos pic.twitter.com/wcdsKYDg9J — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 31, 2023

The cupboard is not bare on offense either for Payton. They have wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who had a bit of a breakout season in 2023, and two big play-making wide receivers in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Also, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich flashed explosive play-making potential. Running back Javonte Williams did suffer a significant knee injury, but if he is able to return to 100%, he would also be a key member of Sean Payton’s offense in Denver as well.

Fixing the Broncos' offensive line will be another thing he will need to work on. That unit has struggled a good deal recently, but his offensive lines in New Orleans have always been good, especially at tackle. I expect a lot of work, money, and draft picks to be spent on this unit in the coming months. Hopefully, he brings back Hall of Fame offensive line coach Mike Munchak back to the Broncos as well. He was strangely let go last year by Nathaniel Hackett but remains close to the area and would likely want to return if offered the job.

Payton will be getting a very good Denver Broncos defense as well. Now, the big question here is who will be his defensive coordinator? Will hot head coaching candidate Ejiro Evero stick around, or will he look to bring in a veteran like Vic Fangio? The two have been rumored as a pair for months but obviously, that could be awkward since he was just fired by the Broncos last year. So how that plays out will be interesting.

In the end, the Broncos made their big swing and connected. They got Sean Payton and will move forward hoping he can fix Russell Wilson, their offensive line, and get the Broncos back in the postseason conversation once again. Also, hopefully, we can now defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next season.