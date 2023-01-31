 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Conflicting reports suggest Broncos may or may not have been pursuing DeMeco Ryans right up until they traded for Sean Payton

Even now, there is still contradicting reports around the Broncos’ head coaching search

By Ross Allen
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos were still trying to bring in DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach, before eventually having to move on to Sean Payton. The trade for Payton only happened after Ryans inked a deal with the Houston Texans.

But a contradicting report came out soon after Rapoport tweeted this, with Josina Anderson refuting the claim that Denver was still pursuing Ryans.

And then Adam Schefter tweeted out a report that corroborated Anderson’s source.

Even after the Broncos brought in their new head coach we still weren’t able to avoid immediate conflicting reports. Never a dull moment in Dove Valley!

