Conflicting reports suggest Broncos may or may not have been pursuing DeMeco Ryans right up until they traded for Sean Payton

According to Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos were still trying to bring in DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach, before eventually having to move on to Sean Payton. The trade for Payton only happened after Ryans inked a deal with the Houston Texans.

Unbelievable: The #Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the #Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

But a contradicting report came out soon after Rapoport tweeted this, with Josina Anderson refuting the claim that Denver was still pursuing Ryans.

Interesting: The #Broncos remain emphatic that they have "not spoken to DeMeco Ryans or his agent this week," per league source.



They recently "zeroed in" on Sean Payton. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2023

And then Adam Schefter tweeted out a report that corroborated Anderson’s source.

Timing of today’s two hires was completely coincidental. Broncos were zeroed in on Sean Payton, and didn’t make any contact this week with DeMeco Ryans or his agent. Denver was focused on Payton, and Houston on Ryans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Even after the Broncos brought in their new head coach we still weren’t able to avoid immediate conflicting reports. Never a dull moment in Dove Valley!