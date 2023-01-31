Report: Broncos in talks with Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator job

According to KOA’s Dave Logan, the Denver Broncos are in talks, along with the Miami Dolphins, with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator position.

This would be a twist!

For months now, rumors were out there that Sean Payton was forming a staff that included Vic Fangio. Now, with Payton on his way to being the Broncos' head coach, could he bring in Fangio, who was just fired from the team a year ago, to be the defensive coordinator?

It sounds like they are at least trying. The Miami Dolphins were rumored to be close to agreeing to terms with Fangio, but he pushed back to that and was “weighing his options”. Many assumed he would be in play for the now-vacant 49ers defensive coordinator spot with DeMeco Ryans going to Houston, but they’re interviewing Steve Wilks for that position. So, it makes sense that Denver would be the opportunity he would be weighing.

Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL and would be an excellent hire alongside Sean Payton. Ejiro Evero did a fantastic job last season, but he’s a hot head coaching candidate and may want to seek opportunities elsewhere. He was very close to Nathaniel Hackett and turned down the interim job because of that relationship. So, it would make sense that he would seek opportunities elsewhere since he is such a hot candidate.

This could ruffle some feathers in the Broncos' locker room, especially on the defensive side. There was some anti-Fangio talk coming from players, so his return would be awkward. My take on this is, too bad. This locker room has not seen a winning season and is part of this losing culture. A drastic change that might hurt some feelings is needed. Worst case, we could see some trades to some key players on defense to gain back some draft picks.

The Broncos can pay Fangio a ton of money if needed, so if he is the guy they want, I think they can easily outbid the Dolphins. This would be an incredible hire if they can pull it off and I think the awkwardness can be worked out.