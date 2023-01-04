Football is fun, but life is precious

It is an honest miracle to hear that the medical professionals helping Damar Hamlin were able to resuscitate him not once, but twice. From what is reported he is in stable condition and is getting great care, which for me and my family is an answered prayer.

Honestly, I watch football and write about it as a fun escape from life. This is a good reminder to us all how precious our life actually is. It is also a reminder of how we are all connected. I love seeing all the news about giving hearts, prayers, well-wishes, and hope from people who don’t even know Damar Hamlin.

Wishing Damar and his family health and peace from all of us in Broncos Country and at Mile High Report.

Also, I now know what team to cheer for this postseason given that our beloved team has fallen short of the playoffs. Go Bills!

Broncos News

Broncos promote CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OL Will Sherman to active roster, place G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve

Risner and Mack both suffered injuries during the Broncos’ Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.

Jerry Rosburg's faith in Albert O showed that the Broncos did him wrong for too long - Denver Sports

Sometimes, all it takes is a coach who believes in you.

Other NFL News

Uncle says Damar Hamlin still ‘fighting,’ family grateful for support

The family of Damar Hamlin thanked the public for its support. Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his scheduled news conference on Tuesday sharing his personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whom Tomlin said he’s known since Hamlin "was about 12."

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Chiefs, Lions Rising in Weighted DVOA | Football Outsiders

A look at teams moving up and down in weighted DVOA compared to full-season DVOA, plus the Vikings and the worst playoff teams ever.

Source - Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh talked coaching job

Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the soon-to-be-vacant Carolina coaching job, a source told ESPN's David Newton.