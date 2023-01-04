 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 18

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos actually controlled the game against the Kansas City Chiefs until that fateful phantom offensive pass interference call that led to 14 unanswered points for Kansas City and a solid lead that they would barely hold onto for the win. Given we’re in moral victory season anyway, I was encouraged by that performance.

For this week’s Broncos Reacts Survey, we’re just going to see how many of you felt the same. As a counterpoint, the fact does remain the team is 4-12 and on the verge of its worst win/loss record in a full season since Josh McDaniels was fired midseason in 2010 and the team finished 4-12. If they lose next week to the Los Angeles Chargers, we’d have to go all the way back to 1967 to find a non-strike season where this franchise finished with a worse record. We’re living through some tough times in Broncos Country.

Is this franchise heading in the right direction in the post-Hackett era? I’ll share the results on Friday.

