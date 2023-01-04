 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are the NFL’s most-injured team. Here’s their injury update for Wednesday as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

By Tim Lynch
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like we are just waiting for more Denver Broncos players finishing the season out on injured reserve, because that is how it has been this season. Denver has the league’s highest number of players on injured reserve and with a rather long list of DNP’s today, it might make sense to just move some of these guys into next season without risking further injury.

Starters who did not practice on Wednesday due to injury (those not yet on IR anyway) include wide receiver Kendall Hinton, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, cornerback Damarri Mathis, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and both backup tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. While those two are not actually starters, with Greg Dulcich on IR I would expect one of them to be starting alongside Albert O in two tight end sets.

We’ve been promised change this offseason and change is needed. The training staff likely needs fresh perspective and fresh ideas. That will only come with turnover.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Chest/Foot DNP
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP
D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP
Damarri Mathis CB Concussion DNP
Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP
Mike Purcell DL Elbow/Ankle DNP
Eric Saubert TE Knee DNP
Eric Tomlinson TE Ankle DNP
K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Back LIMITED
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED
Nik Bonitto OLB Elbow FULL

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Zander Horvath FB Ankle LIMITED
Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED
Bryce Callahan CB Groin FULL
Justin Herbert QB Shoulder (left) FULL
Derwin James Jr. S Concussion FULL
Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Ankle FULL
Troy Reeder LB Back FULL
Jamaree Salyer OL Shoulder FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

