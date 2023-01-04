Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

It feels like we are just waiting for more Denver Broncos players finishing the season out on injured reserve, because that is how it has been this season. Denver has the league’s highest number of players on injured reserve and with a rather long list of DNP’s today, it might make sense to just move some of these guys into next season without risking further injury.

Starters who did not practice on Wednesday due to injury (those not yet on IR anyway) include wide receiver Kendall Hinton, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, cornerback Damarri Mathis, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and both backup tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. While those two are not actually starters, with Greg Dulcich on IR I would expect one of them to be starting alongside Albert O in two tight end sets.

We’ve been promised change this offseason and change is needed. The training staff likely needs fresh perspective and fresh ideas. That will only come with turnover.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP Kendall Hinton WR Chest/Foot DNP Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP Damarri Mathis CB Concussion DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP Mike Purcell DL Elbow/Ankle DNP Eric Saubert TE Knee DNP Eric Tomlinson TE Ankle DNP K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Back LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED Nik Bonitto OLB Elbow FULL

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Zander Horvath FB Ankle LIMITED Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED Bryce Callahan CB Groin FULL Justin Herbert QB Shoulder (left) FULL Derwin James Jr. S Concussion FULL Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Ankle FULL Troy Reeder LB Back FULL Jamaree Salyer OL Shoulder FULL