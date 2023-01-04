Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

It feels like we are just waiting for more Denver Broncos players finishing the season out on injured reserve, because that is how it has been this season. Denver has the league’s highest number of players on injured reserve and with a rather long list of DNP’s today, it might make sense to just move some of these guys into next season without risking further injury.
Starters who did not practice on Wednesday due to injury (those not yet on IR anyway) include wide receiver Kendall Hinton, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, cornerback Damarri Mathis, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and both backup tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. While those two are not actually starters, with Greg Dulcich on IR I would expect one of them to be starting alongside Albert O in two tight end sets.
We’ve been promised change this offseason and change is needed. The training staff likely needs fresh perspective and fresh ideas. That will only come with turnover.
Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Chest/Foot
|DNP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Foot
|DNP
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow/Ankle
|DNP
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|LIMITED
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Elbow
|FULL
Chargers Injury Report
|Zander Horvath
|FB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Bryce Callahan
|CB
|Groin
|FULL
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Shoulder (left)
|FULL
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Concussion
|FULL
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Ankle
|FULL
|Troy Reeder
|LB
|Back
|FULL
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Shoulder
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
