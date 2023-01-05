Looking back at my 2022 season awards

Rolling into the final week of the NFL regular season, let’s see how my predictions faired that I made back in August for the 2022 Season Award winners.

MVP – Russell Wilson

I mean... who didn’t think this. However, that being said it’s safe to say this did not age well at all, as Russ had the worst season of his career and played at a level that fans were not nearly accustomed to. This was a far miss and unfortunately this Russ led offense resulted in the Broncos having the worst scoring offense since the 2000 Cleveland Browns.

OPOY – Javonte Williams

After tearing his ACL and LCL against the Raiders in Week 4, that basically nullifies Williams from winning this award. During his short time on the field, Williams solidified himself as an offensive piece Broncos fans want going forward displaying his abilities as a dual threat running back. Williams had 204 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards, and no touchdowns through four weeks.

DPOY – Patrick Surtain II

Surtain has been one of many great players on what has been a solid Broncos defense this season. Although it may now look like the Broncos should have taken quarterback Justin Fields instead of Surtain with the ninth pick, there’s still no doubt this kid can play and will pay dividends in a division playing Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year. Surtain has taken a huge step in his development asserting himself as one of the elite corners in the league for years to come by jumping from a PFF grade of 66.1 in 2021 to 85.4 in 2022.

Most Improved – Bradley Chubb

Most of you had a problem with this pick back at the start of the season because of Chubb’s lackluster 2021 season. The signing of Randy Gregory in the offseason led me to believe that Chubb was due for a bounce back year. Chubb posted 5.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss, and eight QB hits in eight games with the Broncos this season. The year prior Chubb managed to get only four QB hits and zero sacks in seven games, which shows huge growth in Chubb. On top of all of this, Chubb’s play allowed the Broncos to be able to deal him for a first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins, a tribute to Chubb’s high quality of play before the trade.

