NFL picks for Week 18 of the 2022 season

We are coming down to the wire here on Mile High Report. Somehow I have closed a massive gap over the last month and am just a single game back from Adam Malnati now. I would love to talk some trash on Monday over this, but the fact I even wrote those words down likely means I’ll crash and burn on Sunday. The irony of this drama is that I need both the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos to win to pull this off. Two teams who would still have a Top 5 draft position if their wins were combined. Wish me luck!

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 18 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, we can crown Immatryin2score. Even if they sat this week out there would be a strong chance they still finish with the top record. We were completed schooled by them this year. To round out the Top 5, we have Orange Crush and Little44 with 162 and Rusty Nail and myself at 159. Things could happen there, but seems pretty set. The only reason I am in this group is with the top record last week at 13 wins and I racked up 11 and 13 wins in each of the previous two weeks. I’m pleased with my luck there. Great season, everyone!

Let’s ride ... off into the sunset. Go Broncos!