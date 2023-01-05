Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received some positive injury news on Thursday as four of their DNP players from yesterday have progressed to limited today. Those limited participants were offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, and cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams. That would put them all on track to be in consideration to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They also saw Baron Browning progress from limited to full, so he should be good to go as well.

With the Chargers possibly resting their key starters this week, the Broncos have a reasonable chance to come out with a season-ending win to finish 5-12 on the season. When asked about that, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg quipped, “We are expecting [American professional boxer] Sonny Liston out there. If [American comic strip boxer] Joe Palooka shows up, then so be it.”

Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP Kendall Hinton WR Chest/Foot DNP DNP D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP Jonathan Kongbo OLB Illness -- DNP Eric Saubert TE Knee DNP DNP Eric Tomlinson TE Ankle DNP DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow LIMITED LIMITED Damarri Mathis CB Concussion DNP LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Elbow/Ankle DNP LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED Nik Bonitto OLB Elbow FULL FULL Baron Browning OLB Back LIMITED FULL Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Zander Horvath FB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED LIMITED Bryce Callahan CB Groin FULL FULL Justin Herbert QB Shoulder (left) FULL FULL Derwin James Jr. S Concussion FULL FULL Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Ankle FULL FULL Troy Reeder LB Back FULL FULL Jamaree Salyer OL Shoulder FULL FULL