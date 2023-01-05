Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received some positive injury news on Thursday as four of their DNP players from yesterday have progressed to limited today. Those limited participants were offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, and cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams. That would put them all on track to be in consideration to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They also saw Baron Browning progress from limited to full, so he should be good to go as well.
With the Chargers possibly resting their key starters this week, the Broncos have a reasonable chance to come out with a season-ending win to finish 5-12 on the season. When asked about that, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg quipped, “We are expecting [American professional boxer] Sonny Liston out there. If [American comic strip boxer] Joe Palooka shows up, then so be it.”
Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Chest/Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Jonathan Kongbo
|OLB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Foot
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow/Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zander Horvath
|FB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Bryce Callahan
|CB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Shoulder (left)
|FULL
|FULL
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|Troy Reeder
|LB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
