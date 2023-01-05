 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

Here is the Denver Broncos injury update for Thursday as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos received some positive injury news on Thursday as four of their DNP players from yesterday have progressed to limited today. Those limited participants were offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, and cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams. That would put them all on track to be in consideration to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They also saw Baron Browning progress from limited to full, so he should be good to go as well.

With the Chargers possibly resting their key starters this week, the Broncos have a reasonable chance to come out with a season-ending win to finish 5-12 on the season. When asked about that, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg quipped, “We are expecting [American professional boxer] Sonny Liston out there. If [American comic strip boxer] Joe Palooka shows up, then so be it.”

Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Chest/Foot DNP DNP
D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP
Jonathan Kongbo OLB Illness -- DNP
Eric Saubert TE Knee DNP DNP
Eric Tomlinson TE Ankle DNP DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow LIMITED LIMITED
Damarri Mathis CB Concussion DNP LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Elbow/Ankle DNP LIMITED
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED
Nik Bonitto OLB Elbow FULL FULL
Baron Browning OLB Back LIMITED FULL
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status
Zander Horvath FB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Bryce Callahan CB Groin FULL FULL
Justin Herbert QB Shoulder (left) FULL FULL
Derwin James Jr. S Concussion FULL FULL
Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Ankle FULL FULL
Troy Reeder LB Back FULL FULL
Jamaree Salyer OL Shoulder FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

