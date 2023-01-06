Broncos vs. Chargers: TV broadcast map for Week 18

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Chargers game on your local CBS affiliate. As usual, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week as they look to close out the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s ‘moral victory’ season and the one I care about is pushing the Seattle Seahawks 2023 draft pick down the list as much as possible. Looking over the current draft order, if everything goes right for Denver the best they can do is push the Seahawks pick to fifth-overall. Their poor strength of schedule would likely keep them in front of the Los Angeles Rams even if they end up with the same record. Currently, the Seahawks hold the third-overall pick. We’ll already hear about it all offseason, so I’d much rather it be as low as possible. Bring on the fifth-overall pick!

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, January 7, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.