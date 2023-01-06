Horse tracks: Denver Broncos year in review GIF version

Happy 2023 everyone!

If nothing else, every member of Broncos Country should be relieved that the excruciating discomfort that the 2022 campaign has provided is almost at its end.

However, it was not always a give-me-the-nearest-drink level of nihilistic analysis, and for a somewhat brief time period, believe it or not. there was a time or immense hope.

Let’s take a look back at some of the events of 2022, purely in GIF form.

January 2022 - the Denver Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio

The Denver Broncos went from hiring a young, inexperienced, defensive-minded head coach who went 11-21 in two seasons to what was considered a much safer hire in...basically the same exact guy, except much older and more Italian.

Longtime defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who had hopped from team to team over the course of his career, was coming off a season in which he was named assistant coach of the year by the Associated Press. He would segue that into his first head coaching job with the Broncos at 60+ years of age.

Unfortunately, the ineptitude of the Vance Joseph era, in which the team hired a grossly unqualified younger defensive-minded head coach to lead the post-Manning years, would only continue with a more experienced, seasoned version of the same coach,

Therefore, when the Broncos and new general manager George Paton decided to part ways with Fangio after three seasons, it was met with relief along with the hope of a new day.

February 2022 - the Denver Broncos commence the Nathaniel Hackett era

Okay, technically, this was late January when the hiring was announced, but given the significance of a new era, it deserves it own month.

The Broncos finally, FINALLY, went offense after two defensive, conservative-minded head coaches and turned into the offensive-loving vibrant personality of Nathaniel Hackett.

The former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator had won over Paton with his charm and offensive savvy, and the obvious connection to disgruntled QB Aaron Rodgers didn’t hurt, either.

March 2022 - The Denver Broncos trade for superstar QB Russell Wilson

After almost a year of speculation, the Broncos chances to pull a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers away from the Packers were eliminated.

So what now? Should Paton swing for another retread in someone like Mitch Trubisky? Give Teddy Bridgewater a healthy second chance? No.

Get aggressive.

The second-year GM swung for the fences and grabbed Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson, who both was younger than Rodgers and did not have the same off-the-field baggage.

April - August 2022 - Innocent Bliss

The Broncos have now hired a new, high-energy offensive-minded head coach.

The team pulled off a trade that made draft day kind of a a snooze (given they surrendered a first-round pick) but in the end gave the franchise a new lease on life.

The offensive minded head coach...the elite-level QB...the young nucleus of offensive talent along with the existing and proven defensive talent...oh, this franchise was in for great things.

Pre-regular season 2022 - Broncos extend and pay Russell Wilson

Okay, okay...gotta get ahead of the market, right?

Still...seems a bit of a gamble to go all-in on a QB in a new system who has yet to take a snap for his new team. $245 million, $165 million guaranteed...whatever, though, it takes money to make money, and the market is about to go bonkers. This is fine.

September 2022 - it’s just growing pains

All new eras start off rough, right? The Peyton Manning era didn’t exactly explode with fireworks at the start, right? Why should we expect so much different with Russell Wilson?

After a preseason shrouded in mystery, the Hackett/Wilson era arrived with a mundane 2-1 record in which the team failed to score 20 points in three contests. It also didn’t help that Wilson couldn't manage to lead his new team to victory against his old team, which was breaking in career backup Geno Smith.

Growing pains...right?

October 2022 - okay, what is going on?!

Here is the month that a few fans and media turned into an army.

What in the hell is going on here? We gave up two first round picks for this? Oh cool! We got a win over Jacksonville in London after Russell Wilson did high knees on the air plane, but that doesn’t negate the entire month of mockery.

The Broncos went 1-4 in September and scored more than 20 points twice. Is that what anyone signed up for when the team exchanged two first round picks and a ton of money for Russell Wilson?

November 2022 - yeah...we messed up

After a promising (ish) win over Jacksonville in London, everything hit the fan.

The bye week was supposed to bring about a newfound mentality in a team that may have been lost this season but still had potential.

No.

The Broncos would go winless in November, the injuries would pile up at an unprecedented level, and everyone everywhere would wonder what the hell happened.

December 2022 - a new day rises?

Well, what can be said?

The season was a bust. The team is financially handcuffed to a QB who seems past his prime. The team may go winless in the division. The season of fun that was supposed to happen seemed like a bust.

But hey! The team did fight like hell against the Kansas City Chiefs after Nathaniel Hackett was fired! And Wilson didn’t look half bad! Maybe it will just take the right coach!

But holy hell, the team has to get it right this time.

Broncos News

Team MVP Pat Surtain II, Good Guy Award winner Dalton Risner honored to receive recognition for 2022 efforts

“This is one of the goals I wanted to have, so it’s an honor,” Surtain said of receiving the 2022 Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.

The Neutral Zone: How many wins is a new head coach worth to the Broncos?

On this episode of "The Neutral Zone," Phil Milani and Aric DiLalla discuss how many wins the Broncos' new head coach will be worth for Denver (8:42). They then wrap up the show with shoutouts (54:27). Want more of "The Neutral Zone"? Subscribe on iTunes,

Broncos Target Jim Harbaugh on HC Rumors: 'Think I'll be Coaching Michigan' - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Harbaugh is reportedly drawing interest from Denver and Carolina.

NFL News

NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, plans vote Friday to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs - CBSSports.com

The owners are reportedly meeting Friday to figure out what happens next regarding the AFC playoffs

Tee Higgins has 'positive' communication with Damar Hamlin's mom

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins' spirits have been lifted after 'positive' communication with Damar Hamlin's mother and hearing of his improved health after he collapsed in Monday's game.

Ravens not counting Lamar Jackson (knee) out for playoffs

Greg Roman called Lamar Jackson, who has been out for more than a month with a sprained knee, a "special guy" and wouldn't rule him out for the postseason.

