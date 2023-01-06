Week 18: Chargers at Broncos - everything we know

The Denver Broncos have a chance to close out the season with a win as the Los Angeles Chargers may rest key starters in Week 18.

The Denver Broncos will finish in last place in the AFC West for the third-straight season, which is the longest such streak of last place finishes since the 1960s. However, they do have a chance to close out the season with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg talked about what players still have to play for with the season over and with one final ‘meaningless’ game left to play.

“There are so many things to play for. I don’t even want to begin to numerate them,” Rosburg said on Thursday. “They enjoy this game. They are pros. I see it every day. The thing that has happened this year with our roster since I’ve been here is there is constantly a new energy brought by new players and guys that have new opportunities that have never had opportunities. I think that is a feeling that others get because this isn’t guaranteed. We better take advantage of every opportunity that we have to play this game.”

It really does come down to playing for what will show up on tape for the next coaching staff or, if a player is heading into free agency, for the next team.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, January 7, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.