Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos look like they will have six key players getting healthy enough to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jerry Jeudy, Andrew Beck, Baron Browning, Quinn Meinerz, Mike Purcell, and K’Waun Williams all progressed to full participants this week. Four other players progressed to limited status, which would give them a good chance to play as well. It would seem Denver is finally getting healthy just in time for the season to end.

They are not without missing a few key players, though. D.J. Jones, Kendall Hinton, and Calvin Anderson were all ruled out for this game. The biggest impact there would be Hinton and who will be returning kicks with Montrell Washington seemingly in the doghouse. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg stuck with his mantra of not answering any questions that might give the other team a competitive advantage.

“We’ll see on Sunday when we go right out there,” Rosburg said on Friday. “Whoever takes the field will be our returner of choice. I prefer not to give that information to the other team in advance. I’m sure you understand.”

If I had to guess, I would guess that Washington’s stay in the doghouse ends with Hinton being unable to play. It would be a good opportunity for the rookie to end the season on a good note after an up-and-down season.

Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Kendall Hinton WR Chest/Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathan Kongbo OLB Illness -- DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Damarri Mathis CB Concussion DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Saubert TE Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Tomlinson TE Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Back -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Nik Bonitto OLB Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Back LIMITED FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Elbow/Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL --

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Zander Horvath FB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Bryce Callahan CB Groin FULL FULL FULL -- Justin Herbert QB Shoulder (left) FULL FULL FULL -- Derwin James Jr. S Concussion FULL FULL FULL -- Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Ankle FULL FULL FULL -- Troy Reeder LB Back FULL FULL FULL -- Jamaree Salyer OL Shoulder FULL FULL FULL --