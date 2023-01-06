Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos look like they will have six key players getting healthy enough to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jerry Jeudy, Andrew Beck, Baron Browning, Quinn Meinerz, Mike Purcell, and K’Waun Williams all progressed to full participants this week. Four other players progressed to limited status, which would give them a good chance to play as well. It would seem Denver is finally getting healthy just in time for the season to end.
They are not without missing a few key players, though. D.J. Jones, Kendall Hinton, and Calvin Anderson were all ruled out for this game. The biggest impact there would be Hinton and who will be returning kicks with Montrell Washington seemingly in the doghouse. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg stuck with his mantra of not answering any questions that might give the other team a competitive advantage.
“We’ll see on Sunday when we go right out there,” Rosburg said on Friday. “Whoever takes the field will be our returner of choice. I prefer not to give that information to the other team in advance. I’m sure you understand.”
If I had to guess, I would guess that Washington’s stay in the doghouse ends with Hinton being unable to play. It would be a good opportunity for the rookie to end the season on a good note after an up-and-down season.
Here is your full Broncos-Chargers practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Chest/Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Kongbo
|OLB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Back
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Foot
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow/Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zander Horvath
|FB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Bryce Callahan
|CB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Shoulder (left)
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Troy Reeder
|LB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
