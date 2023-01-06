Broncos fans feeling a lot more confident about the team heading into offseason

Last week, we saw a surge in our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey with all of the coaching changes Owner/CEO Greg Penner made after an embarrassing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The sweeping changes brought in interim head coach Jerry Rosburg who helped navigate the rough waters to an impressive Denver Broncos performance on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A game, by the way, that they would have won if not for a phantom offensive pass interference call that likely took points off the board for Denver and motivated the Chiefs to 14 unanswered points. They would hold on 27-24 for the win - much the chagrin of all of us here in Broncos Country.

Despite the loss, however, fan confidence is continuing to rise heading into the offseason. We’re at 53% and trending upwards. I would imagine our final SB Nation Reacts survey will go even higher if the team closes things out with a win over the Los Angles Chargers on Sunday.

What do you think of these survey results? Let's discuss in the comments section below.