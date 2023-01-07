Week 18 Saturday Football: Live Updates

Welcome to the final week of the 2022 regular season.

The AFC is the focal point of the NFL lineup on Saturday. First up, the Kansas City Chiefs can clinch homefield advantage with a win on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first game. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will battle it out for the AFC South division title. The Titans are out with the loss, but the Jaguars can still get in with a whole lot of help from other teams.

Chiefs vs. Raiders

With the effect of the NFL cancelling the game last week between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals over the horrible medical emergency suffered by safety Damar Hamlin, the Kansas City Chiefs got a bit of a break with an easier path towards the number one seed in the AFC. All they have to do is beat the Raiders today and it is theirs. However, if they lose today then it will open the door for the Bills to secure homefield on Sunday.

The NFL does have some oddities if the Chiefs end up securing homefield and the Bills win. If both teams meet in the AFC Championship game then it would be played on a neutral field. If they both lose and the Bengals win, then the AFC title game would be played on a neutral field if any of those teams meet in the championship game.

Titans vs Jaguars

The Titans and Jaguars game is a heck of a lot more straight-forward. Since losing to the Denver Broncos in London, the Jaguars have won six of the next eight games and are on the cusp of winning the AFC South division title. A division that was once controlled by the Titans. Coincidentally, the Titans have lost six of their last seven games since beating the Broncos in Week 10.

I think the Jaguars have the hot hand here and should be able to wrap the division up over the Titans in this game.