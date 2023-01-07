It was reported earlier today that the Denver Broncos received permission to interview Sean Payton for their Head Coaching vacancy. However, the two sides haven’t talked about compensation and were not given permission to talk about money or offer him a deal.

However, according to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the two teams appear to be on the same page when it comes to compensation and the Broncos are willing to pay the asking price.

The #Saints want a first-round pick and more. Denver knows this. And is still in the game. https://t.co/zs5p7j9oTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

As we know, the reported asking price for Payton is a first-round pick and more, and the Broncos appear to be willing to give that up for him.

While there is not currently a deal in place, Rapoport reports that the Broncos appear to be willing to meet the Saints’ asking price. Because Payton is still under contract with the Saints, any team would have to agree to trade compensation with New Orleans in order to hire him, and the belief is New Orleans will ask for a first-round draft pick and more, per Rapoport.

The Broncos do have a first-round pick that belongs to the San Francisco 49ers and that pick appears to be placed at the very back end of the first round. However, this would leave the Broncos without any draft picks until the third round of April’s 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, these talks are in their initial state according to Rapoport, but the two teams will continue talking in the coming days.

One source described talks between the Broncos and Saints to Rapoport as an initial conversation, and the two sides are expected to continue that conversation. Rapoport noted that for the Saints to permit a team to interview Payton, they would need to know that club was prepared to meet their asking price in a trade.

Rapoport also states the Broncos want to interview Payton as soon as possible, but may have to wait until January 17th at the earliest according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. So, we shall see how this plays out in the coming days. We should get more news and rumors about potential interviews starting Monday as the regular season concludes on Sunday.

With all this information out there currently, it sure seems like Sean Payton is the Broncos' top target. Especially if they are willing to meet the Saints asking price.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on this developing story.