Broncos vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos have one game left to play and then it will be all head coach search all the time on Mile High Report. We’ve already begun and are tracking all of the head coaching news and rumors as we head into that period. First, they must vanquish the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

This is a very winnable game for the Broncos and a chance to finish the season on a high note. The Chargers will likely be resting a lot of their starters as they prepare for the postseason, which means the talent level should be a little more even given how injury-plagued the Broncos are this season.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (4-12) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Kendall Hinton WR Chest/Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathan Kongbo OLB Illness -- DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Damarri Mathis CB Concussion DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Saubert TE Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eric Tomlinson TE Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Back -- -- LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Nik Bonitto OLB Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Back LIMITED FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Quinn Meinerz G/C Foot DNP LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Elbow/Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL --

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Zander Horvath FB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Trey Pipkins III T Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Bryce Callahan CB Groin FULL FULL FULL -- Justin Herbert QB Shoulder (left) FULL FULL FULL -- Derwin James Jr. S Concussion FULL FULL FULL -- Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Ankle FULL FULL FULL -- Troy Reeder LB Back FULL FULL FULL -- Jamaree Salyer OL Shoulder FULL FULL FULL --

Broncos-Chargers Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 3-point underdogs. However, the likelihood that the Chargers will be resting key starters for the playoffs has flipped that to a 3-point advantage for the home team. It would be nice for Denver to head into the offseason with a rare victory.

Fan Sentiment

Broncos fans are continuing their upswing in confidence in this franchise. The firing of Nathaniel Hackett kicked things off, but a really strong performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 also helped keep up the momentum. If only the refs hadn’t called that nonexistent offensive pass interference on Courtland Sutton.

