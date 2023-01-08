Broncos vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos have one game left to play and then it will be all head coach search all the time on Mile High Report. We’ve already begun and are tracking all of the head coaching news and rumors as we head into that period. First, they must vanquish the Los Angeles Chargers at home.
This is a very winnable game for the Broncos and a chance to finish the season on a high note. The Chargers will likely be resting a lot of their starters as they prepare for the postseason, which means the talent level should be a little more even given how injury-plagued the Broncos are this season.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (4-12) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)
When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
TV Channel: CBS
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Chest/Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Kongbo
|OLB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Tomlinson
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Back
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Foot
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow/Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zander Horvath
|FB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Bryce Callahan
|CB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Shoulder (left)
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Troy Reeder
|LB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Chargers Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 3-point underdogs. However, the likelihood that the Chargers will be resting key starters for the playoffs has flipped that to a 3-point advantage for the home team. It would be nice for Denver to head into the offseason with a rare victory.
Fan Sentiment
Broncos fans are continuing their upswing in confidence in this franchise. The firing of Nathaniel Hackett kicked things off, but a really strong performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 also helped keep up the momentum. If only the refs hadn’t called that nonexistent offensive pass interference on Courtland Sutton.
Broncos Podcasts
For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.
Here are the long-form shows we produce each week.
Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 18
Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 18
Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stuart Roche: Week 18
You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Broncos Schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16-22
|3-7
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|10-23
|3-8
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|9-10
|3-9
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-34
|3-10
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|24-15
|4-10
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|14-51
|4-11
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|24-27
|4-12
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:25 PM
|CBS
