Broncos 2023 schedule of opponents

With the final week of the season wrapped up, we now know the Denver Broncos schedule of opponents for 2023. Once again, they finished in last place in the AFC West. It is their third consecutive last place finish in the division. It doesn’t get much more rock-bottom than that. The last time the Broncos finished last in the AFC West for three straight season was a dire five-year stretch from 1963 to 1967.

It’s not all sour grapes, however, the team showed a lot of life in their final two games against AFC contenders and AFC West rivals. They had a reasonable shot to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road if not for a phantom offensive pass interference call on Courtland Sutton and they manhandled the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 despite the Chargers playing their starters.

Looking over their schedule next year, it looks a bit favorable at home. While some of the away games may have already been a loss anyway, so at least they are on the road.

Home: Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Commanders, Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders

Away: Bears, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders

If the Broncos were to get their coaching situation fixed and they can get the most out of Russell Wilson, this team has the talent to win games. They were in over a dozen one-score games and lost most of them. If they flip that script to even .500, they are in the playoffs.

My way-to-early predictions for 2024 if they do, indeed, get a good coaching staff, would be a conservative 10-7. I think they can can go 6-3 at home and an optimistic 4-4 on the road. Let the offseason of optimism commence!