DeMarcus Ware finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Certain moves have left their mark on the Denver Broncos.

Of course, not all of them have been for the better (Dale Carter). But for this instance, it’s all about the positive.

The signing of DeMarcus Ware is one of those moves. Without the addition of Ware in March 2014, the Broncos do not win Super Bowl 50.

That’s not just for the value he brought to the field, which was invaluable. It was he meant to that locker room, that sideline and the defense. Namely, the impact Ware had on Von Miller.

Miller was in a curious position at that point in his career and Ware was the role model/leader he needed to get him on the right path.

There’s no doubt the mark Ware left on the NFL, the majority of that was with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s an unquestioned Hall of Famer. But don’t lose sight of the impact Ware had on the Broncos.

Given that, perhaps the franchise should consider lifting the four-year limit for addition to the Broncos Ring of Fame. Ware may have only played three years, but his impact is too significant to overlook.

