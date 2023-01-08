Report: Broncos plan to interview Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

According to NFL Network’s NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos plan to interview Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy. He adds that this interview could go down early this upcoming week.

Many expected the Broncos to swing big in their coaching search, and so far they have. In the past 24 hours, reports have come out about their interest in New Orleans Saints' retired Head Coach Sean Payton, and now with Harbaugh.

Unlike Payton, the Broncos would not have to give up draft compensation for Harbaugh, just a big check, which is no big deal for the wealthy ownership group.

Harbaugh has flirted with the NFL recently and has made it known that he would like to return at some point, however, he has also made recent statements about returning to Michigan. So, if the Broncos want him, they will need to sway him to return to the NFL where he can continue his search for a Lombardi Trophy.

He is my personal favorite for the job and he has been successful wherever he has been. He turned Stanford into a top program, instantly turned the 49ers into a Super Bowl contender, and now has turned Michigan into a National Championship contender. The hope is, he would have similar success turning the Broncos around.

It sure seems like the Broncos want to come out of this search with either Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh. My guess is that Harbaugh is their preferred choice, but we shall see.

