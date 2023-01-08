Broncos vs. Chargers gameday inactives: Week 18

Despite the injury to Kendall Hinton, who will be inactive today, the Denver Broncos have decided to keep rookie Montrell Washington inactive as well. Kick and punt return duties look like they could end up going to either Jalen Virgil or, more likely, veteran Chase Edmonds against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Baltimore Ravens falling to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier today, this game has zero meaning for the Chargers. Their playoff seeding is set now, which means the Broncos could be facing reserve players in this game. It would be a nice to see them close out the season with a win for a change. It would be a nice way to close out their disappointing 2022 season.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Chargers in Week 18.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Kendall Hinton WR Montrell Washington WR Jarrett Guarantano QB Damarri Mathis CB Calvin Anderson OT Jonathan Kongbo OLB D.J. Jones DL