 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos have permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chargers gameday inactives: Week 18

The Denver Broncos are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers and the game is meaningless for both. Here are your gameday inactives.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Despite the injury to Kendall Hinton, who will be inactive today, the Denver Broncos have decided to keep rookie Montrell Washington inactive as well. Kick and punt return duties look like they could end up going to either Jalen Virgil or, more likely, veteran Chase Edmonds against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Baltimore Ravens falling to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier today, this game has zero meaning for the Chargers. Their playoff seeding is set now, which means the Broncos could be facing reserve players in this game. It would be a nice to see them close out the season with a win for a change. It would be a nice way to close out their disappointing 2022 season.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Chargers in Week 18.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Kendall Hinton WR
Montrell Washington WR
Jarrett Guarantano QB
Damarri Mathis CB
Calvin Anderson OT
Jonathan Kongbo OLB
D.J. Jones DL

Chargers inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Zander Horvath FB
Easton Stick QB
Bryce Callahan CB
Isaiah Spiller RB
Storm Norton OT
Michael Bandy WR
Tyler Davison DL

In This Stream

Week 18: Chargers at Broncos - everything we know

View all 17 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...