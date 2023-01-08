Week 18: Broncos vs. Chargers - Live Coverage

The Los Angeles Chargers cannot change their seeding with the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals today. That means they have no reason to play their key starters against the Denver Broncos.

In-Game Updates

12:55 PM: The Broncos have decided to keep Montrell Washington on the sidelines as he will be inactive again to close out the season. With Kendall Hinton out, the kickoff and punt return duties could fall on Chase Edmonds or even Jalen Virgil.

2:24 PM: Denver won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. They are 4-12 on the season, but are now 13-4 on opening coin tosses. The Chargers will get the ball to start the game.

2:26 PM: Before kickoff, the teams agreed to decline a delay of game penalty so both teams could honor #3 Damar Hamlin. Both Russell Wilson and Derwin James met in the middle of the field to take a knee.

2:32 PM: The Chargers had their starters out on the field to start the game and, after converting a third and long early, they marched right down the field where Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen for a 14-yard touchdown to put the Chargers up 7-0 early.

2:47 PM: In response to the opening touchdown, the Broncos playcalling under Justin Outten continued to look impressive. Wilson on the move is turning this offense into something worth watching. Latavius Murray would punch it in from two-yards out to cap a long 75 yard drive. Broncos 7, Chargers 7.

2:53 PM: Ja’Quan McMillian got the start in place of Damarri Mathi in this final game and he showed he was ready to play on the Chargers next drive. He had a tackle at the line of scrimmage and forced an incompletion deep on Mike Williams.

3:03 PM: The first quarter would come to an end with the Herbert finding Mike Williams for a first down into Broncos territory.

3:11 PM: Los Angeles kept their starters out there and drove down to the Broncos’ five yard line. On first and goal, Josey Jewell rocked running back Austin Ekeler with a big hit at the three yard line. That didn’t stop Herbert and the Chargers, however, cause two plays later he would find Gerald Everett in the end zone for the 14-7 lead.

3:23 PM: Down by a touchdown, the Broncos needed a break on defense. They found one from Justin Simmons forcing a fumble on Austin Ekeler that was recovered by Josey Jewell near midfield.

3:31 PM: Latavius Murray made the drive for the Broncos after the fumble recovery. On third and six, he exploded outside for a 25-yard gain to the Chargers’ 20-yard line. The drive would stall from there, but Brandon McManus would cut the lead to 14-10 with under three minutes to play in the half.

3:49 PM: The Broncos went a quick three and out and gave the Chargers a chance to add to their lead, which they did with a 48-yard field goal with less than a minute to go in the half. Chargers up 17-10.

3:54 PM: With 19 seconds left in the half, Russell Wilson scrambled outside and went deep to Jerry Jeudy for a 55-yard gain to the Chargers two. Wilson would hit Eric Tomlinson on the next play to tie the game up at 17.

Game Preview

Given that the Broncos are playing a lot of the backups and reserve players, they should win this game. However, nothing comes easily for Denver in 2022 and I would expect them to play another close game. In the end, I still think they win.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, January 7, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.

My Prediction

