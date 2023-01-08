Report: Broncos will interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their Head Coaching vacancy

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos will interview their own defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero for their Head Coaching vacancy. This will be their first in-person interview in the process.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get team's first in-person head coach interview https://t.co/acMmH0uY7q via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 8, 2023

Evero now joins former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and current University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh as the reported candidates interviewing for the Broncos head coaching vacancy.

The recently fired Nathaniel Hackett brought Evero over from the Rams last year to be the Broncos' defensive coordinator this season. This would be his first year running a defense and the up-and-coming coach did not disappoint. Despite multiple key injuries and a league-worst offense, the Broncos' defense remained dominant throughout the season. Sure, they have slipped some recently, but eventually, all the injuries and such caught up to them.

I do not think Evero has a good shot at landing the Broncos job but seems like the favorite to continue as the team's defensive coordinator. He has worked with fellow candidate and front-runner Jim Harbaugh in the past as well, so that is a potential fit we could see. However, Evero is expected to earn some interviews for a head coaching job from other teams as well. Now, I am not sure if he will be a legitimate candidate for a job or just an interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule. Now, if he does get a job from another team, the Broncos would get two third-round picks in return because of the new Rooney rule compensation rule.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Evero. He did turn down the chance to be the Broncos' interim Head Coach after the Hackett firing. He stated his relationship with Hackett as the reason, so we shall see if that continues to be an issue for him moving forward. Ideally, Evero either stays with the Broncos as their defensive coordinator or gets a job elsewhere and gives the Broncos two third-round picks.