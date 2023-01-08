10 winners, 0 losers from the Broncos 31-28 win over the Chargers

Hey, a Denver Broncos game was fun.

Where was that all season?

At least the 31-28 win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers puts a good taste in everyone’s mouth and some good tape for the next head coach (Jim Harbaugh).

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Jerry Rosburg

Hopefully, the next head coach of the Broncos can talk Rosburg into sticking around as the special teams coordinator. Rosburg had this team prepared and given the circumstances, that’s not easy. What he did over the last two weeks should be applauded by the franchise and the fans.

Justin Outten

The last time Denver’s offense scored at least 30 points in a game was Week 14 of the 2021 regular season. The Broncos beat the Detroit Lions 38-10. This is now back-to-back weeks Outten has called strong games and the offense looked competent. As Andrew Mason pointed out in the third quarter, Denver had as many touchdowns in the first six quarters (plus 3:18 of the seventh) under Rosburg as they did in Nathaniel Hackett’s first five games as head coach (six TDs). That’s quite the indictment on the horribleness that was Hackett.

The Broncos have as many touchdowns in the first 6 quarters (plus 3:18 of the 7th) under Jerry Rosburg as they did in Nathaniel Hackett’s first five games as head coach. (6 TDs.) — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 8, 2023

Jerry Jeudy

The unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the Broncos. Have a day, young man. Jeudy finished with five receptions for 154 yards. He also tacked on 39 yards rushing on three carries. A helluva way for Jeudy to end the season.

Russell Wilson

Perhaps the best game Wilson played this season. It’s also a good way to end the season. Wilson was 13-for-24 passing for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also had eight carries for 18 yards. And how about the TD drive to end the first half? The positives from Sunday: The deep ball, big plays and the rapport between Wilson and Jeudy.

Latavius Murray

Incredible game by the veteran running back. Murray finished with 15 carries for 103 yards and an average of 6.9 yards per carry. He also had a touchdown.

Tyler Badie

I originally left him off the list, but what he did is too deserving to be kept off. His first career touch in the NFL led to a 24-yard touchdown. Hopefully Badie held onto that football.

Justin Simmons

Talk about having a day. One of the best safeties in the NFL just had an incredible performance. Simmons had 10 tackles (seven solo) and two forced fumbles.

Ja’Quan McMillian

Lifted from the practice squad, McMillian had an unforgettable first NFL game. McMillian had seven tackles (six solo) and what should have been a great interception.

Baron Browning

If the Broncos edge can stay healthy, he’s going to be a game-wrecker. Browning had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Damar Hamlin

One of the most terrifying incidents I’ve ever witnessed. But the work by the Buffalo Bills training and medical staff and the first responders has led to a remarkable story. The Bills safety and his recovery has unified the country. And what we saw at the start of Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Broncos was special.

Losers

At least on this day, no one makes the list. It was fun again on Sunday and the Broncos actually won. Here’s to Greg Penner and the new Denver owners doing whatever it takes to get the right head coach to turn this franchise around once and for all.