Broncos’ 2023 Head Coach tracker: news and rumors

With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the books, the Denver Broncos' Head Coaching search will officially kick-off. As we know, the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett the day after Christmas and made it known they want an experienced Head Coach who would be the “CEO” of the team. Then, reports came out that they are looking to swing big for a coach and will do “whatever it takes” to hire the guy they want.

Well, the two big fish expected to be available if former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and current University of Michigan Football Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh. Both have already been linked to the Broncos officially and will have interviews for the job in the near future.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get an interview along with current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. After that, it will be interesting to see who else the Broncos want to bring in.

In the end, it seems like it would be an upset if the Broncos did not end up hiring Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh, but let's see how this process will play out.

The Candidates

Former Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton

University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh

Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero