Broncos’ 2023 Head Coach tracker: news and rumors

With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the books, the Denver Broncos' Head Coaching search will officially kick-off. As we know, the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett the day after Christmas and made it known they want an experienced Head Coach who would be the “CEO” of the team. Then, reports came out that they are looking to swing big for a coach and will do “whatever it takes” to hire the guy they want.
Well, the two big fish expected to be available if former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and current University of Michigan Football Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh. Both have already been linked to the Broncos officially and will have interviews for the job in the near future.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get an interview along with current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. After that, it will be interesting to see who else the Broncos want to bring in.
In the end, it seems like it would be an upset if the Broncos did not end up hiring Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh, but let's see how this process will play out.
The Candidates
Former Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton
- Broncos have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints but will have to wait until January 17th at the earliest
- Broncos and Saints are on the “same page” when it comes to compensation and the Broncos appear willing to pay the price needed to acquire Payton
- Sean Payton spoke with the Broncos owner on the phone on Saturday and there is reportedly mutual interest from both sides to get something done.
- Sean Payton spoke publicly during the FOX NFL Sunday pre-game show and said the Broncos were the first team to reach out to him.
University of Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh
- It was reported that the Broncos reached out the Jim Harbaugh about his interest in becoming their Head Coach.
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio tweeted: Jim Harbaugh, Next Broncos Coach” with a gif saying “book it”.
- Harbaugh released a statement saying “While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”
- Broncos plan to interview Jim Harbaugh sometime early this upcoming week
- Broncos wanted to have Harbaugh interview in person, but his tight schedule made that difficult so he will interview virtually.
Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
- According to reports, the Broncos will interview their own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to potentially be their next Head Coach. He will be their first in-person interview of the process.
Loading comments...