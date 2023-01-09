Game balls for the offense in Broncos 31-28 win over the Chargers

The Denver Broncos came to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their 31-28 win was made more impressive by the fact that the Chargers foolishly played their starters for most of the game despite having their playoff seeding set in stone. The four touchdowns is also the most the Broncos have had in a game this season. In short, they finally rode the “Let’s Ride” rally cry.

In their final two games under Jerry Rosburg, the Broncos scored as many touchdowns as they did in their first six games of the season under former head coach Nathanial Hackett. That should tell us all we need to know about Hackett’s ability as a playcaller for this team in 2022.

It was good to see the team close out the season with a strong performance. Here are our game balls for Week 18.

Justin Simmons

My last game ball went to Justin Simmons against the Arizona Cardinals, so I see no reason to change that. Since returning from injury, Simmons has been involved in seven turnovers over the last six games. He forced two more against the Chargers, both fumbles. It’s good to have an All-Pro safety. - Tim Lynch

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy gets my game ball this week for his phenomenal 5 catch - 154 yard game. He was Wilson’s favorite target of the day and looked phenomenal on the outside. The team has found a real #1 WR option for 2023 and his name is Jerry Jeudy. - Sadaraine

Latavius Murray

He’s 32 years old. He changed teams midseason. Nay, he was picked off the Saints practice squad midseason to join a complete dumpster fire. What in the world possessed him to play so hard during his time as a Bronco? Regardless of the reason, with a season lost, and in a meaningless game, Murray ran at the Chargers like they punched his mom. He surpassed 100 yards on the ground and displayed a burst some 22-year olds don’t use. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t give him a better team. - Nick Burch

Russell Wilson

Since firing Hackett, Russell Wilson has been much better. He has scored six touchdowns in the last two weeks. In the game against the Chargers, he showed out with 283 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson really showed out in this win. - Tanner Watts

Courtland Sutton

I want to give Courtland Sutton props for grabbing his first touchdown since week 4. It was a beautiful reception, and hitting 30 points with that score was almost euphoric. So yeah, game ball for Court! - Elizabeth Nicholson

Jerry Rosburg

The last two games are a massive credit to Rosburg. He had the Broncos prepared and playing like an NFL team, and given the circumstances that’s not an easy accomplishment. Here’s hoping the next head coach of the Broncos (Jim Harbaugh) can get Rosburg to stick around and be the special teams coordinator. For Denver to change the culture, it needs people like Rosburg. - Ian St. Clair

Ejiro Evero

Playing against the Chargers first team offense with depleted group of Bronco defenders, our DC got just enough from the defense to squeeze out our fifth win of the year. Ja’Quan McMillian, Jonathan Harris, Essang Bassey and Elijah Garcia combined for 12 tackles on the game and they were either on the practice squad or not on the team at the start of the regular season. Given how injured this defense was, it is close to a miracle how much production our defensive coordinator got out of this group of walking wounded. To finish in the top third of league in scoring with ostensibly no pass rush for the last half of the season is amazing. If we don’t retain Ejiro’s services in 2023, I will be sad. He’s one of the best defensive minds in football right now. - Joe Mahoney

Justin Outten

Never thought he’d be in the conversation for a game ball this year, but here we are. It looks like he was a good offensive coordinator after all, but it was Hackett that held him back. Maybe he’ll be kept, but more than likely he should be able to find himself on another staff next year. - Ross Allen

Who gets your game ball for the Broncos-Chargers game? Let us know in the comments below!