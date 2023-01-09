 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Broncos requested permission to interview Dan Quinn for head coach vacancy

The Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job.

By Tim Lynch
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

Quinn was one of the General Manager George Paton’s top candidates last year when he ultimately decided to roll with Nathaniel Hackett. He reportedly finished third behind Hackett and Kevin O’Connell, but this year it is clear that Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner is running the show.

With the Broncos zeroing in on John Harbaugh and Sean Payton as the big names, they are widening their net to include as many candidates as possible. Quarterback Russell Wilson was asked about head coaching possibilities and he made sure to mention Quinn after the game yesterday.

“Dan Quinn, I know him personally, too,” Wilson said. “He’s an amazing coach as well, an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader.”

The Broncos cannot interview Dan Quinn until after the Cowboys playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday.

We will update this story when more details come out about this developing story.

