Report: Broncos have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schecter, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy.

Broncos also have put in permission to interview 49ers’ DC DeMeco Ryans for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

The former NFL linebacker has turned into one of the top first-year coaching candidates in the NFL this year and could interview for the Denver Broncos. He is the play-caller for one of the league's best defenses and could be viewed as the type of coach the Broncos covet in their head coaching search.

Obviously, Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are at the top, but a coach like Ryans could be viewed as a bit of a dark horse in the Broncos' search.

I will have more on this developing story soon.