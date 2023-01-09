 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Broncos have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans

The 49ers defensive play caller is a potential dark horse in the Broncos coaching search.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schecter, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy.

The former NFL linebacker has turned into one of the top first-year coaching candidates in the NFL this year and could interview for the Denver Broncos. He is the play-caller for one of the league's best defenses and could be viewed as the type of coach the Broncos covet in their head coaching search.

Obviously, Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are at the top, but a coach like Ryans could be viewed as a bit of a dark horse in the Broncos' search.

I will have more on this developing story soon.

In This Stream

News & Updates from the Denver Broncos 2023 head coaching search

View all 33 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...