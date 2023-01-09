Report: Broncos request to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

Broncos seek permission to interview Raheem Morris, DeMeco Ryans, Dan Quinn https://t.co/a9iuCDJmpA via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 9, 2023

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach has turned into one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL under Sean McVay. Now, he will get a chance to impress the Broncos' decision-makers and get another shot at becoming an NFL Head Coach.

The Broncos are expected to hire a coach with experience and Morris has that. He also is coming from the Sean McVay coaching tree which isn’t a bad tree to pluck from. So, while he is likely a longshot to become the Broncos' Head Coach, he is still a pretty good candidate overall.

I will have more on this developing story soon.