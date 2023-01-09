Report: Texans request permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coaching vacancy.

A few more #Texans requests: DeMeco Ryans of the #49ers and Jonathan Gannon of the #Eagles… plus #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, sources say.



Plenty of impressive young names. https://t.co/FnDiM1dmYU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

As we know, Evero, the Broncos' current defensive coordinator will interview for the Broncos' vacant head coaching job, but that is not the only job he will be interviewing for. The Texans, who are now on their fourth head coach in four years after they fired Lovie Smith last night, would like to speak to Evero.

Evero was brought in by now former and recently fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett last year to serve as the defensive coordinator. He was a defensive backs coach for the Rams and would be a first-time defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He was replacing a pretty damn good defensive mind in Vic Fangio who was let go by the Broncos last year as well, and Evero did not miss a beat.

Despite his inexperience, a league-worst offense, inept coaching around him, and non-stop injuries to key members of the team, Evero was the mastermind behind a damn good Broncos defense. They did tail off at the end of the year but injuries and poor offensive play likely played a factor in that. They were looking like an elite unit in the first half of the year. What he did in the second half of the year with practice squad players and additions from off the roster was fairly impressive. Broncos players also love the guy and pushed for him to be a head coach next season as well.

The Broncos would NOT receive compensation for Evero if he is hired away because the Rooney Rule compensation states that a minority coach must be with the team for at least two years. As we know, Evero has only been with the Broncos for one year, so he is not eligible for that compensation rule this year. (A big thank you to Andrew Mason who pointed this out.)

By the sounds of it, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathon Gannon, who was a finalist for the Texans job last year is the early favorite for the job. However, things can change depending on how the interviews play out.

This is the first non-Broncos interview request that has officially come out for Evero but I would not be surprised to see the other teams looking for a head coach to bring him in as well.