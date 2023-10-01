Broncos vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will be battling out for who will claim the NFL’s worst team title and set the loser on a direct path to drafting USC’s Caleb Williams number one overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Game Preview

The two worst defenses in the NFL will square off in Week 4 in the Windy City. One of the leagues worst offenses too, but not Denver’s. They are more middle of the road offensively, which should theoretically give them an edge in this game that Chicago simply doesn’t have.

It’s hard to project a win for the Broncos, however. With two historically bad defenses through three games, it probably won’t matter much how good an offense is. If the defensive play remains terrible, then a bad offense could still easily run up the score here. With Justin Fields being a dual threat, they could create havoc for Vance Joseph’s zone-style defense he’s been trying to implement this season.

Joseph promised to fix things this week, saying, “I’ll fix it quickly. I have to.” Not sure how you fix 10 touchdowns in a single game, but I’ll be happy if they hold the Bears to three.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3)

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver or CBS

Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), and AJ Ross (sideline reporting).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see YELLOW in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Bears game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Josey Jewell ILB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Mike Purcell DT Ribs DNP DNP DNP OUT Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Lloyd Cushenberry III C Illness -- -- LIMITED -- Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL --

Bear injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Travis Homer RB Ankle -- LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Eddie Jackson DB Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyrique Stevenson DB Illness FULL FULL FULL

Broncos-Bears Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened slight 2.5-point favorites over the Bears. However, that line has steadily grown over the week and now stands at a 3.5-point edge for the visiting (and winless) Denver Broncos with an over/under at 46.5. That tells you just how bad oddsmakers think the Bears are. I think this will end up being a closer game, but I’d hate to think how things might be for Denver if they lose this game.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, we saw fan confidence tank to its lowest levels since the Nathaniel Hackett era and we were still in September. That’s how bad the 2023 Broncos started off this season. If the losing continues, we’ll see the single-digits soon enough, but even a win likely won’t move the needle much this week. The Bears are a pretty bad football team.

