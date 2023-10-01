Apathy and low expectations are now the norm for the Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Over the last seven years, the Denver Broncos have suffered a lot of losses.

And even that feels like an understatement.

But few times in the history of the Broncos have they come off as humiliating a performance as the 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins. Enter today’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Both teams are 0-3 and not very good, and somehow Denver is the road favorite. That says so much more about the Bears.

All week there’s been this suspicion of how the Broncos respond to losing 70-20. Will Denver put this loss behind them and beat a bad football team? Is it possible for the Broncos defense and Vance Joseph to look competent? I’m sure there are many other questions and no answers.

We’ll get a better idea after today. Or we won’t.

I honestly have no idea what to expect from Sean Payton and Denver today in Chicago.

The Broncos could win big or make Justin Fields look like Patrick Mahomes and lose to a putrid football team.

What’s sad is most people don’t care either way anymore. After the blowout loss to the Dolphins, there’s a level of apathy I never thought I would experience when it comes to this franchise. It’s now become expected that the Broncos will lose.

Denver is now on the same level as the Colorado Rockies.

That’s the result of seven years and countless losses.

