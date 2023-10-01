Week 4: Broncos vs. Bears gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos defense remains a beleaguered group riddled with injuries. They’ll be down four starters this week with safety Justin Simmons, edger rusher Frank Clark, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive tackle Mike Purcell all ruled out for this game with injuries. This after the defense gave up 70 points last week.

Fortunately for them, they are playing a Chicago Bears offense that has been completely ineffective. The Bears have a few injuries on offense as well with wide receiver Chase Claypool and running back D’Onta Foreman out of the game.

Both of these 0-3 teams will be desperate for a win this week. So far, head coach Sean Payton hasn’t been able to get complementary football from his team. The defense only gave up 17, so the offense could only put up 16. Then the offense would score 32 and the defense gives up 35. It’s just one of those things where the team can’t figure out how to win games. If that’s going to change in 2023, then it has to start today against the Bears.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Justin Simmons S JL Skinner S Josey Jewell ILB Ronnie Perkins DE Frank Clark OLB Alex Forsyth C Mike Purcell DT