Week 4: Broncos at Bears - Live Updates

The winless Denver Broncos will be looking for their first win of the season on the road against the equally winless Chicago Bears. Neither team has shown much propensity for playing defense and neither offense has been able to keep up with the amount of points their defenses are giving up each week. That’s especially the case with Denver after that 70-point catastrophe last week.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), and AJ Ross (sideline) announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Beautiful day in Chicago for the #Bears or #Broncos to get their first win of the season. Predictions? pic.twitter.com/RGL6gfxhSm — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) October 1, 2023

This fit is so fire that it almost made me forget the Broncos are 0-3 pic.twitter.com/L5FnDMHNWI — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 1, 2023

I mean, when you have to watch the Bears … pic.twitter.com/Jc5VCrEdd7 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 1, 2023

Russell Wilson, Mike McGlinchey and Riley Dixon represent the Broncos for the coin toss.



The Broncos call tails.



The coin comes up tails. Broncos defer again. Bears ball first.



Broncos are 4-0 on coin tosses this year. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 1, 2023

Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are starting at OLB. Randy Gregory is not. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 1, 2023

Randy Gregory doesn’t even have his helmet on while standing on the sideline. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 1, 2023

Bonitto sacks Fields almost as soon as Fields got shotgun snap. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 1, 2023

Fans boo the Bears as they elect to punt on fourth-and-1. They are right to boo; they’re 0-3 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 1, 2023

Marvin Mims Jr. is on the field for the Broncos' first snap on offense.



First start of his young career. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 1, 2023

There's Jeudy over the middle for 18. — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 1, 2023

They called THAT hit by Jack Sanborn on Nate Adkins unnecessary roughness?



What are we even doing here — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 1, 2023

Russell Wilson rushes for the 1st down — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 1, 2023

BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN



JALEEL McLAUGHLIN — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 1, 2023

The Broncos have eight offensive touchdowns this season.



Four have come in the first quarter.



They’ve definitely figured out the openers. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 1, 2023

Bears going for it on fourth-and-1 now after booed relentlessly in same spot on first drive. — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 1, 2023

Justin Fields with a TD pass to DJ Moore but the play is under review — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 1, 2023

The call on the field stands.



Bears touchdown.



Not enough info to overturn it. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 1, 2023

The Broncos’ defense has not forced a first-half incompletion in the past two weeks. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 1, 2023

Oh no.



The kickoff bounced off Marvin Mims (face?).



Broncos have the ball at their own 4. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 1, 2023

Facing a third down after the muffed kickoff, the Broncos use a timeout.



Big play coming up. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 1, 2023

A screen pass is blown up and the Broncos will punt the ball away and likely set the Bears up with good field position — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 1, 2023