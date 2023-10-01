 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4: Broncos at Bears - Live Updates

We have all of your updates from today’s game between the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The winless Denver Broncos will be looking for their first win of the season on the road against the equally winless Chicago Bears. Neither team has shown much propensity for playing defense and neither offense has been able to keep up with the amount of points their defenses are giving up each week. That’s especially the case with Denver after that 70-point catastrophe last week.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), and AJ Ross (sideline) announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Bears game predictions

Broncos vs. Bears in-game updates

