 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos complete 21-point comeback win over Bears

Filed under:

Broncos’ running back Javonte Williams leaves Bears game with hip injury

The Denver Broncos have lost running back Javonte Williams to a hip injury in the first half of their game against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos locked in a first half struggle against the Chicago Bears have taken a huge hit to their offensive lineup with running back Javonte Williams knocked out of the game with a hip injury. He is questionable to return.

The Broncos run game hadn’t been going well to begin with. After 5 rushes for 11 total yards for the team, Williams had two carries for zero yards before leaving the game. He did have 3 receptions for 9 yards.

Of course, the Broncos had only two offensive possessions before Javonte left the game. We’ll have to keep on eye on his status come halftime, but it looks like he could be done for this game. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

In This Stream

2023, Week 4: Broncos vs. Bears - Everything we know

View all 28 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...