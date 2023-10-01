Instant Reaction: Broncos offense blazes in second half in comeback victory over Bears

What a crazy game that was right, Broncos Country?

Just when everyone thought the Denver Broncos were out of it and all hope was lost—their offense blazed and put on a clinic in the second half and the defense made big plays in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win—and their combined second half efforts propelled them a 31-28 over the Chicago Bears.

Everyone was hoping for a complete game on offense. And we might have just witnessed that today and go our wish. One area the Broncos struggled in the first three games was their second half offense. That wasn’t a problem today and indeed was the major reason they catapulted from the jaws of defeat to cementing themselves as victors this afternoon.

Russell Wilson had a good game and was very efficient. He was 21-for-28 and threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns. I think it’s safe to say he looked the best he has all season long. Another bright spot on the offense was rookie Jaleel McLaughlin. He also impressed with 72 yards on the ground on only 7 carries and had 3 receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Even with those positives in mind and a win secured, we should all have concerns about the defense. They were very poor in the first half and made Justin Fields look like an All-Pro.

Fields tore up the Broncos’ defense in the first half and had a perfect rating just like Tua Tagovailoa did last weekend in their game against the Miami Dolphins. He was 16-for-17 in the first half for 237 yards and three touchdowns. The only incompletion? A Hail Mary pass to end the first half.

The Bears only had eight passes completed all year long over 20 yards or longer. But guess what? They had six against the Broncos in the first half. In fact, they scored more points by the end of the second quarter than they had in any of their first three games. That’s a significant cause for concern and it’s still clear that Denver’s defense has a lot of work to do.

Here are some positives though.

Joseph’s defense stepped their game up in the second half and kept Chicago’s defense in check in the fourth quarter. When they needed big plays when it counted the most, the Broncos’ defense rose to the occasion. Nik Bonitto had a great play and jarred the ball loose from Fields and onathon Cooper took it to the house to revive the Broncos’ hopes of winning the game.

The defense closed out another drive and stopped the Bears on fourth down. After that? Denver’s offense marched down the field and Wil Lutz knocked in the game-winning field goal from 51-yards out. The game ended when Kareem Jackson picked off a throw by Fields with less than a minute remaining.

It was a wild Sunday afternoon for all of Broncos Country, but at least our favorite team found a way to win a game. It might not be much, but it could be the start of a confidence builder and gives them a much-needed morale boost heading into next week's game against the New York Jets.