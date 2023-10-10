Denver Broncos snap counts and analysis game 5

Failure in all phases. That will get you a record of 1-4. At various times during the game against the New York Jets all three phases played well, but all three phases had either points or stretches of failure. This team is not talented enough to overcome that much failure.

The only real failure on special teams was the fumbled punt, but that cost the Denver Broncos three points.

Offense

Player Pos Num Pct Mike McGlinchey T 63 100% Quinn Meinerz G 63 100% Garett Bolles T 63 100% Ben Powers G 63 100% Lloyd Cushenberry III C 63 100% Russell Wilson QB 63 100% Adam Trautman TE 57 90% Courtland Sutton WR 54 86% Jerry Jeudy WR 54 86% Samaje Perine RB 38 60% Brandon Johnson WR 32 51% Jaleel McLaughlin RB 21 33% Marvin Mims WR 20 32% Chris Manhertz TE 15 24% Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 8 13% Nate Adkins TE 7 11% Michael Burton FB 6 10% Quinn Bailey G 3 5%

The entire OL played (albeit poorly) for the entire game on offense as did Russell Wilson. Quinn Bailey played three snaps on offense as a 6th offensive lineman.

The offense’ first five drives of the second half “gained” a grand total of NEGATIVE 18 yards. Not surprisingly they ended with four punts and a lost fumble. This team does not have the defensive talent or coaching to withstand that much sustained offensive ineptitude.

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy each played 54 offensive snaps this game. While Brandon Johnson got 32, Marvin Mims got 20 and LJ Humphrey got 8.

Adam Trautman played 90% of the snap on offense (57) while Chris Manhertz was limited to 15 snaps and Nate Adkins got 7.

Samaje Perine got the most snaps at running back with 38, but Jaleel McLaughlin logged 21 and made the most of them. Michael Burton played six snaps at fullback.

Like most weeks this season, Cameron Fleming and Jarrett Stidham did not play at all.

Luke Wattenberg played on three special teams snaps.

Defense

Player Pos Num Pct Patrick Surtain II CB 65 100% Justin Simmons FS 65 100% Alex Singleton LB 65 100% Damarri Mathis CB 65 100% Kareem Jackson SS 59 91% Jonathon Cooper LB 56 86% Zach Allen DE 56 86% Josey Jewell LB 56 86% Jonathan Harris DE 51 78% Nik Bonitto LB 48 74% Ja'Quan McMillian CB 34 52% Mike Purcell NT 28 43% Ronnie Perkins DE 15 23% D.J. Jones NT 12 18% Frank Clark LB 11 17% Elijah Garcia DE 11 17% P.J. Locke FS 9 14% Matt Henningsen DE 8 12% Delarrin Turner-Yell FS 1 2%

Four players played every snap on defense Patrick Surtain, Justin Simmons, Alex Singleton and Damarri Mathis. The defense still allowed 407 yards on 65 plays (6.26 YPP).

Ja’Quan McMillian played the CB3 role this game logging 34 snaps. No other CB played defensive snaps.

Kareem Jackson played 59 snaps at safety and PJ Locke played 9. Delarrin Turner-Yell played only one defensive snap after playing every snap the week before.

Josey Jewell played 56 snaps at ILB.

Jonathan Cooper got the most PT at OLB with 56 snaps. Nik Bonitto got 48, and Frank Clark got 11.

At NT Mike Purcell played 28 snaps and DJ Jones played 12.

At DE Zach Allen played 56 with Jonathan Harris getting 51, Ronnie Perkins getting 15, Elijah Garcia 11 and Matt Henningsen 8.

Of the DL players that played in this game for the Broncos only Henningsen was drafted by the Broncos.

Every active defensive player at least played on special teams. Five players played 22 or more ST snaps but did not play on defense (with the exception of DTY getting one defensive snap): DTY, Tremon Smith, Justin Strnad, Riley Moss and Dwayne Washington.

Drew Sanders played so poorly against the Bears that he got no defensive snaps against the Jets.

Game-day inactives were: