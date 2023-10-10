 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 practice participation report: Tuesday

The Denver Broncos received a big boost to their offense this week with Greg Dulcich returning to practice on a limited basis.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos continue to get healthier with tight end Greg Dulcich coming back to practice after missing several weeks to a hamstring issue. Whether or not he’ll play against the Kansas City Chiefs is an unknown, but given the short timeframe here I’d lean towards him coming back next week.

Head Coach Sean Payton noted that he’s close, but did express some caution about his immediate availability.

“He’s out here moving around,” Payton said of Dulcich today. “He’s still out here. Hopefully the sooner the better. He’s been working his tail off and I know they’re going through a bunch of stuff now [with] explosive drills and making sure there’s not a setback. I don’t want to guess relative to this week’s game, but he’s close.”

Payton was also asked about running back Javonte Williams and he noted that if it were a playoff game that he would have played on Sunday, but given its just regular season they played it safe to avoid any setbacks. That would seem to suggest we’ll see Williams back in action this Thursday night.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Tuesday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Frank Clark OLB Illness -- DNP
D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP
Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring -- LIMITED
Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Justin Strnad ILB Back -- LIMITED
Javonte Williams RB Quad LIMITED FULL

Chiefs injury report

Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP LIMITED
Nick Bolton LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Matt Dickerson DT Knee LIMITED FULL
George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Mike Danna DE Rib FULL FULL
Trent McDuffie CB Quad FULL FULL
L’Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL
Kadarius Toney WR Toe FULL FULL
Drue Tranquill LB Knee FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

