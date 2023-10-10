Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 practice participation report: Tuesday

The Denver Broncos continue to get healthier with tight end Greg Dulcich coming back to practice after missing several weeks to a hamstring issue. Whether or not he’ll play against the Kansas City Chiefs is an unknown, but given the short timeframe here I’d lean towards him coming back next week.
Head Coach Sean Payton noted that he’s close, but did express some caution about his immediate availability.
“He’s out here moving around,” Payton said of Dulcich today. “He’s still out here. Hopefully the sooner the better. He’s been working his tail off and I know they’re going through a bunch of stuff now [with] explosive drills and making sure there’s not a setback. I don’t want to guess relative to this week’s game, but he’s close.”
Payton was also asked about running back Javonte Williams and he noted that if it were a playoff game that he would have played on Sunday, but given its just regular season they played it safe to avoid any setbacks. That would seem to suggest we’ll see Williams back in action this Thursday night.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Tuesday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Strnad
|ILB
|Back
|--
|LIMITED
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|LIMITED
|FULL
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Rib
|FULL
|FULL
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|L’Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FULL
|FULL
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
Loading comments...