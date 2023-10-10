Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 practice participation report: Tuesday

The Denver Broncos continue to get healthier with tight end Greg Dulcich coming back to practice after missing several weeks to a hamstring issue. Whether or not he’ll play against the Kansas City Chiefs is an unknown, but given the short timeframe here I’d lean towards him coming back next week.

Head Coach Sean Payton noted that he’s close, but did express some caution about his immediate availability.

“He’s out here moving around,” Payton said of Dulcich today. “He’s still out here. Hopefully the sooner the better. He’s been working his tail off and I know they’re going through a bunch of stuff now [with] explosive drills and making sure there’s not a setback. I don’t want to guess relative to this week’s game, but he’s close.”

Payton was also asked about running back Javonte Williams and he noted that if it were a playoff game that he would have played on Sunday, but given its just regular season they played it safe to avoid any setbacks. That would seem to suggest we’ll see Williams back in action this Thursday night.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Tuesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Illness -- DNP D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring -- LIMITED Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED Justin Strnad ILB Back -- LIMITED Javonte Williams RB Quad LIMITED FULL

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP LIMITED Nick Bolton LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Matt Dickerson DT Knee LIMITED FULL George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Mike Danna DE Rib FULL FULL Trent McDuffie CB Quad FULL FULL L’Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL Kadarius Toney WR Toe FULL FULL Drue Tranquill LB Knee FULL FULL